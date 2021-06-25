Lena Waithe Shares a Moving Tribute to the Cast of A Different World

It's a different world today, thanks to A Different World.
On tonight's episode of E!'s Reunion Road Trip, the cast of It's A Different World came together to reflect on their monumental series that ran from 1987 to 1993. Former co-stars Sinbad, Jasmine Guy, Kadeem Hardison, Darryl M. Bell, Dawnn Lewis and Cree Summer recalled OMG-worthy behind-the-scenes moments and favorite memories.
The heartfelt reunion was later heightened by special celebrity tributes to the iconic spin-off of The Cosby Show.
Writer-producer-director Emmy winner Lena Waithe shared a moving message to the "iconic" ensemble cast. "You have affected my life tremendously," Waithe said in a video message. "There is a reason why my production company is called Hillman Grad Productions. I think that's because I feel it's where I got to be educated as well about what it means to be Black, and you all showed me how beautiful my Blackness was."
Waithe made history as the first Black woman to win an Emmy for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series in 2017 for Master of None.
"I am just so grateful that you all decided to walk in your purpose because you inspired me to walk in mine," The Chi creator beautifully told the A Different World cast. "I wish you all nothing but love and light and all the flowers your hands can hold because you deserve them."
Hip hop producer and DJ Ninth Wonder similarly shared his admiration for the series. "Man, you're talking about a show that changed the generation," he explained. "I was a dark-skinned Black kid and Dwayne Wayne [played by Hardison] who was a smart, dark-skinned Black boy...I just want to say thank you so much for giving me something to look up to when I was 14, 15 years old. Thank you very, very much for changing my life, our life, 100 percent."
The celebrity tributes touched the cast, as Summer called the day "very deep" while Sinbad expressed his gratitude for being part of "greatness."
"It's really my honor—I'm going to cry—to be a part of this legacy," Lewis summed up.
