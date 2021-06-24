Judi Dench’s Grandson Looks So Much Like Ed Sheeran That Fans Mobbed Him

Watch : Ed Sheeran Makes His Return to Music With "Afterglow"

When it comes to resembling Ed Sheeran, Judi Dench's 23-year-old grandson looks perfect.

In fact, Samuel Williams is such a close doppelgänger of Sheeran's that the four-time Grammy winner's fans mistook him for the "Shape of You" singer and crowded him for photos, per a new report in The Sun.

"I was in the crowd at one of his shows and a lot of people wanted their photo with me and it became very tight," Williams said of the strange encounter. "People were jumping around and jumping over to get a photo."

The redhead tried to assure them that he wasn't who they thought he was, "I was like, 'I am not Ed Sheeran guys. Will you stop?'"

Luckily, Sheeran saved the day (in partnership with his team) and helped Williams get out of the crowd. When Williams met up with Sheeran after, he explained that he was responsible for sending in the cavalry in the form of his security guard: "He said, 'Oh yeah I sent him out. You needed the help."