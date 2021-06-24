KardashiansJennifer AnistonCeleb CouplesE! showsPhotosVideos
Exclusive

Um, Kim Kardashian Clogged the Toilet and We're Screaming

Whoop, there it is. 

Kim Kardashian didn't mind discussing a TMI bathroom moment during a conversation about Khloe Kardashian finding a surrogate. In an exclusive bonus clip from Keeping Up With the KardashiansKim dished on her own little number two. 

"Guys, I don't know what to do," Kim teases. "I went number two in that bathroom and it won't flush. It's really embarrassing. I was going to blame it on Kendall [Jenner], I should have done that." 

While Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian can't stop laughing, it's clear Kim wasn't kidding around. Will they have to replace the toilet next? 

Kim's mind has hilariously been in the gutter lately, with the mother of four throwing a poop-themed birthday party for daughter North West on June 16. "Poop Diddy Scoop kinda slumber party," Kim captioned a sweet (and most likely, stinky) pic of North's b-day bash featuring custom Stoney Clover Lane duffle bags decorated with poop emojis, matching balloons and onesies for North's pals to wear. It's feces fantastic!

Kim Kardashian & North West's Cutest Pics

We have to admit: we were pleasantly shocked by Kim's candid and LOL-worthy poop admission on camera!

Watch the hilarious clip above and catch up on KUWTK any time online.

