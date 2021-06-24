See Khloe Kardashian Seek Surrogacy Advice From Kim Before Tristan Thompson Breakup

Trying for more.
In a just-released Keeping Up With the Kardashians bonus scene from the recently concluded final season, Khloe Kardashian seeks advice from sister Kim Kardashian about using a surrogate to have a second child with Tristan Thompson. Khloe is already mom to three-year-old daughter True Thompson, and while she and Tristan just split again amidst a cheating scandal earlier this week on June 21, Khloe is excited to expand her family with the NBA player prior to the shocking split.
The clip gives more insight into Khloe's passion for having another child. But first Kim opens up about a number two of her own: one that clogged the toilet, no less.
"Guys, I don't know what to do," Kim says with a laugh. "I went number two in that bathroom and it won't flush. It's really embarrassing. I was going to blame it on Kendall [Jenner], I should have done that."
Khloe then starts a tough conversation about her inability to carry another baby and the stress of finding the right surrogate.
"Dr. A just said it probably wasn't the best idea for me to carry," Khloe starts. "What is your opinion on me doing the surrogate?"
Kim honestly explains her experience with surrogacy for Chicago West. "The first time was so scary," Kim reveals. "I did a FaceTime first and then I invited them over for dinner with their two kids and Kanye [West] and her husband. I wanted to meet them all face-to-face. I wanted to feel and see if this energy would was going to work for us. She was amazing and her husband was so great."
Kourtney Kardashian chimes in with her own advice. "I think it depends even what they watch on TV," she adds. Scott Disick clarifies that Kourtney is referring to media intake "while the baby is in the womb."
Khloe responds, "I don't think what you watch has anything to do with it, but I really do believe what you eat because you're feeding it to your kid."
Kim assures Khloe that she will "find the right person," as well as help sort through applicants.
"It is kind of a weird experience though, I'm not going to lie," Kourtney counters.
Kim concludes with one last tip for Khloe: "I think the right thing to do is to have them come see the baby before they leave," she explains, citing that the birth mother even could send breast milk for the newborn.
Kourtney gives her final two cents. "It's, like, bizarre," the mother of three notes.
Watch the intense conversation above and catch up on KUWTK any time online.