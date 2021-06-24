Teens Show Off Their Superhuman Strength in Jaw-Dropping American Ninja Warrior Clip

Has American Ninja Warrior created mega-humans?

Co-announcer Akbar Gbajabiamila seems to think so in this eye-popping, exclusive trailer for American Ninja Warrior season 13, airing Mondays at 8 p.m. on NBC. The "teen invasion" season promises to showcase impressive skills with a lowered age limit to 15 years old—and these teenagers are going up against veteran Warriors, as host Zuri Hall explains.

The clip highlights this season's teen invasion and the young contestants' insane talents while holding their own versus famed ANW champions. "These kids are going to blow your mind," multi-winner Jesse Labreck gushes.

As ANW taps into the fountain of youth, it seems the adults will have to bring their A-game to compete against these budding talents. "These teenagers are not kidding around," the video teases. "The future is now."

Announcer Matt Iseman adds, "These are high school sophomores going against full-grown legend Ninjas," while applauding the "next generation" of ANW winners.

Sixteen-year-old competitor Elijah Browning tells the camera, "I think America is going to be shocked by what us teenagers can do."