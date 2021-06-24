Jennifer Aniston Recalls Rude Friends Guest Star Who Acted "Above" the Show

Watch : All the MUST-SEE Moments From "Friends: The Reunion"

Apparently, they weren't all friends.

While any fan worth their Central Perk mug can easily list off many of the stars to appear in guest roles on Friends, Jennifer Aniston recently revealed there's one she remembers for all the wrong reasons. During an appearance on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show, the actress declined to name the person, but said it was a man. "It was as if they were just too above this," she explained, "to be on a sitcom."

She recalled how the network and producers would laugh during a network run-through, which apparently ticked off the guest. "This person was like, 'Listen to them, just laughing at their own jokes. So stupid, not even funny,'" she reenacted. "It was just like, 'What are you doing here? Your attitude—this is not what we're all about.'"

As Aniston further put it, "This is a wonderful, warm place to be, and you're coming into our home and just sh--ting on it."