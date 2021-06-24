So, Did Anyone on Too Hot to Handle Really Find Love?

Watch : "Too Hot to Handle" Stars Share Favorite Moments

They may be sexy, but these singles are still deep!

The cast of Netflix's Too Hot to Handle season two exclusively revealed whether or not they believe in love at first sight after being on an abstinent dating competition series. "Yeah, I'm a believer in that now after seeing some of the people," cast member Emily Faye Miller explained. Viewers certainly saw sparks fly between her and Cam Holmes during the first episode.

Co-star Kayla Jean couldn't help but agree with a knowing smile. "We all love each other, though, that's the thing," she added. "We became so close in such a short amount of time."

From adorable behind-the-scenes stories like platonically sharing beds and scaring the designated "night watch," the cast dished on what some fans didn't see in the steamy NSFW series. Yet Cam promised that they each were on a path of self-discovery thanks to workshops with "monks" and other therapeutic practices.