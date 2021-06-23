Drake Bell Pleads Guilty to Attempted Child Endangerment Felony Charge

Drake Bell pleaded guilty to one count of attempted endangering children, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a first-degree misdemeanor, on June 23, according to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office in Ohio. He is expected to be sentenced in Cleveland on July 12.

According to the Associated Press, sentencing can range from probation to two years in prison.

While Bell's attorney Ian Friedman told the news organization he could not comment on the case, he did say it will be revealed "why Mr. Bell chose to enter today's plea" at the 34-year-old actor's sentencing.

Bell—who starred on the Nickelodeon program Drake & Josh in the early 2000s and whose legal name is Jared "Drake" Bell—was arrested by the Cleveland Division of Police on June 3 and was charged with both counts. He was released after posting a $2,500 bond and initially pleaded not guilty.

Tyler Sinclair, public information officer of the Cuyahoga Prosecutor's Office, told E! News a 15-year-old girl filed a report with her local police department in Canada in October 2018 regarding an alleged incident between her and Bell at a Cleveland nightclub in 2017. Sinclair said Canadian authorities contacted the Cleveland Division of Police, who then conducted an investigation.