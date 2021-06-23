Watch Justin Sylvester Hilariously Live Out His Fast & Furious Fantasy in a Porsche

Watch : "Fast & Furious" Realness at Porsche Center Experience!

Zero to sixty!

E! News' Daily Pop co-host Justin Sylvester hilariously hit the race track to get behind the wheel of real Fast & Furious luxury vehicles ahead of the highly-anticipated F9 premiere on Friday, June 25. As Fast & Furious fans know, it's all about the cars!

With F9 already shattering box office records, Justin just had to test out what it really would be like to join the Fast family. "This is awesome," Justin gushed while at the Porsche Experience Center in Los Angeles on the June 23 episode of DP. Justin was paired with a driving instructor to navigate the race track behind the wheel of a bright blue Carerra S "big daddy" sports car.

Justin proved to have a need for speed on the full racing course, and he even later joked that he stayed "an extra two hours" enjoying himself during the once-in-a-lifetime experience.

At least Justin had no issues fitting into the Porsche alongside his instructor, like F9 star Helen Mirren did while filming.