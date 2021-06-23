Jennifer Aniston Is Sharing All Her Self-Care Secrets—And You're Going to Want to Take Notes

Watch : Jennifer Aniston's 1st E! Interview: E! News Rewind

It's not that common, it doesn't happen to every woman and it is a big deal: You can now call Jennifer Aniston Chief Creative Officer of Vital Proteins.

Or, as she puts it during an exclusive interview with E! News, "a very fancy title."

And it's easy to see why the popular collagen brand would partner with the 52-year-old, who has become one of the biggest beauty and wellness inspirations in Hollywood for since Friends premiered in 1994. Come on, who else could make millions of women flock to their hairdressers, demanding "The Rachel"?

Now, the Emmy winner is sharing her simple but effective morning routine with us, including her no. 1 priority: "Meditation, that's a no-brainer."

But that's just one of Aniston's many daily habits that you could easily do at home.

"I also journal and if I don't get to do that, it's a bummer," The Morning Show star said. "And then also, my coffee. That's sort of the ritual: Coffee, mediation, meditation comma coffee, depending on the order."