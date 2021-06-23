KardashiansNick CannonCeleb CouplesE! showsPhotosVideos

Meet the Stars of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Soccer Team

The official roster for the 2020 U.S. Olympic soccer team has been unveiled, so here are all the names of the athletes you'll be rooting on this summer.

By Samantha Schnurr 23 Jun, 2021 3:15 PM
SportsOlympicsCelebrities
These women are aiming for the goal—and the gold. 

The 2020 U.S. Olympic soccer team was officially named by head coach Vlatko Andonovski on Wednesday, June 23 and we can promise you'll recognize at least one of these incredible athletes. After all, more than half of these players were members of the 2016 U.S. Olympic soccer team in Brazil. 

The 18 players include goalkeepers Adrianna Franch and Alyssa Naeher; defenders Abby Dahlkemper, Tierna Davidson, Crystal Dunn, Kelley O'Hara, Becky Sauerbrunn and Emily Sonnett; midfielders Julie Ertz, Lindsey Horan, Rose Lavelle, Kristie Mewis and Samantha Mewis; and forwards Tobin Heath, Carli Lloyd, Alex Morgan, Christen Press and Megan Rapinoe. The team's four alternates are goalkeeper Jane Campbell, defender Casey Krueger, midfielder Catarina Macario and forward Lynn Williams.

An extra round of applause goes to Carli and Tobin, who have made their fourth Olympic team, tying the current record set by Christie Pearce Rampone. Carli will also be the oldest-ever U.S. Women's Soccer Olympian when she rings in her 39th birthday just before the games on July 16. 

As another standout fact, the Mewis siblings—who are less than two years apart—are the first sisters to represent the United States in soccer on a world championship roster at the senior level. 

"It's been a long process to get to this point, longer than anyone thought it would be," Vlatko said in a statement, "but we collected a lot of information on the players over the past year and half in trainings, in their club matches and in international games and we're confident that we've selected the team with the best chance for success in Japan."

As Samantha perfectly tweeted in light of the news, "Let's go! @USWNT."

When the team's first Olympic match kicks off against Sweden on July 21, we'll be watching—and rooting!

