Emma Stone and Dave McCary's Rare Date Night Is a Total Home Run

Talk about a winning team!

Emma Stone and her husband Dave McCary enjoyed a rare night out at the San Diego Padres' game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday June 22. As true fans, the duo made their love for the home team—who nabbed a victory—clear with their matching Padres jerseys.

"La La Land...Naaahhhh... More like, Padre Land!" sports analyst Mark Grant tweeted along with a pic of the couple. "Thanks to Emma Stone and her Husband David McCary for visiting us in the booth. It was truly a pleasure! Go Padres! #bestactress."

Added announcer Don Orsillo, "Great to meet Academy Award winning Best Actress Emma Stone and her husband Dave McCary from Saturday Night Live. I mentioned I have done a few films myself #Dontourage @Padres."

For fans of the private pair—they met when she hosted SNL in 2016 and wed in 2020—a public date night is a bit of a curve ball. Over the years, the actress and writer-director have rarely been spotted out, popping up here and there at a Clippers Game, Santa Monica's Giorgio Baldi for dinner and the 2019 SAG Awards.