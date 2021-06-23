Arrow's Stephen Amell Addresses Claim He Was "Forcibly Removed" From Flight After Fight With Wife

Watch : Stephen Amell Cries "Every Day" Over "Arrow" Ending

Stephen Amell is setting the record straight on the controversy surrounding his recent flight.

On Wednesday, June 23, TMZ reported that the Arrow alum was "forcibly removed" from a plane after allegedly "screaming" at wife Cassandra Jean. Shortly after the news emerged, Stephen took to Twitter to address the claims. "My wife and I got into an argument Monday afternoon on a Delta flight from Austin to LA," the 40-year-old star wrote. "I was asked to lower my voice and I did. Approximately 10 minutes later I was asked to leave the flight. And I did so immediately. I was not forcibly removed."

Stephen, who tied the knot with Cassandra in 2012, went on to note that he booked a flight home with Southwest two hours later and had no issues getting home. "I let my emotions get the better of me, end of story," he concluded. "Must be a slow news cycle."