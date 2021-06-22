Dua Lipa’s Birthday Tribute to Anwar Hadid Proves Just How Serious Their Romance Is

Dua Lipa is proving just how much she's ready to "Love Again" with boyfriend Anwar Hadid.
The three-time Grammy Award-winning songstress dedicated a heartwarming post to her partner on Instagram. Dua, 25, is three years older than her boyfriend.
She shared nine different pictures on the app alongside a sweet caption in his honor.
"Happy Birthday Baby @anwarspc," Dua started her caption. "Another lap around the sun ~ you make my world so much better!! I'm lucky to love you and be loved by you. DEXTER IS SO LUCKY TOO N LOVES U SO MUCH!!! can't wait to celebrate youuuu today."
In the first photo Dua posted, she leaned on Anwar while he was shirtless for a selfie. Another pic showed her hugging him from behind. Later on in the gallery, she pinched his cheek while he was driving. One pic was especially intimate, showing Dua holding Anwar's hand in bed.
Dua's post showed a rare glimpse at the pair's relationship. The singer has opened up before about how she wants to keep things between her and Anwar mostly private.
"We have all these incredible memories and experiences, and if there's something that we want to share together, then ok that's fun," Dua told British Vogue in February 2021. "But at the same time, we're quite private."
The artist continued, "We'll only show you as much as we want you to see. It's a little bit of give and take, trying to find the right balance of being so excited and being in love, and wanting to share that with the people around me, but at the same time not wanting to put too much out there. I want to be able to just be happy in this relationship without having other people's opinions."