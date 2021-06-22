Chris Brown Accused of Striking Woman at His Los Angeles Home

Watch : Chris Brown Posts Humble Brag of Daughter Dancing to "Gimme That"

Chris Brown allegedly struck a woman during an argument last week, multiple outlets reported.

Police were called to a Los Angeles home at 7:30 a.m. on Friday, June 18, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told E! News.

Authorities were told the caller and the suspect argued, and "the suspect struck her," according to the LAPD, which did not confirm the name of the suspect to E! News. But, according to TMZ, a law enforcement source identified the suspect as Brown.

However, the suspect was not there when police arrived to the residence on Citrus Ridge Drive.

Officers completed a report for battery (otherwise known as physical harm), and investigators have submitted the crime report to the Los Angeles City Attorney's office for consideration, per the LAPD.

No arrests have been made.

E! News has reached out to Brown's attorney and rep for comment.

Though the rapper, 32, did not directly respond to allegations, he took to his Instagram Story just hours after news articles about the incident were published—and seemingly called them lies. "YALL SO DAMN [baseball cap]," he wrote with crying-laughing emojis.