Britney Spears Called Conservatorship an "Oppressive and Controlling Tool" in Confidential Court Records

A June 22 report from The New York Times reveals how Britney Spears first pushed to have her father Jamie Spears removed as her conservator nearly five years ago.
According to confidential court records reviewed by the newspaper, which E! News has not independently obtained, the pop star spoke out against Jamie and her conservatorship's strict guidelines as early as 2016.
She reportedly detailed her grievances to a court investigator, who wrote in the 2016 report, according to The New York Times, that Britney felt the conservatorship had "too much control" over aspects of her life, including "whom she dated to the color of her kitchen cabinets." The court investigator wrote, "She articulated she feels the conservatorship has become an oppressive and controlling tool against her."
The New York Times additionally writes Britney wanted the conservatorship terminated, as the court investigator stated, "She is ‘sick of being taken advantage of' and she said she is the one working and earning her money but everyone around her is on her payroll."
The report additionally detailed Britney's frustration with her lack of financial independence, specifically highlighting how those around her controlled her spending. According to the NYT, Britney told the court investigator she was accompanied by security at all times and they, along with her assistant, determined when she could use her credit card.
Britney also shared her desire to restain the kitchen cabinets in her home, but she stated her father prohibited such request citing budgetary constraints. According to the report, Britney was given a weekly allowance of $2,000 at the time, a fraction of the millions she earned from her Las Vegas residency.
Moreover, the "Toxic" performer told the investigator she was subjected to drug tests multiple times a week.
The NYT writes that Britney expressed a "lot of fear" when it came to the conservatorship, because, according to the report, "any mistakes resulted in 'very harsh' consequences.'"
The court investigator reported these conditions made the 39-year-old singer "very angry" and Britney believed her father was "obsessed" with controlling her. However, the court investigator said it was in Britney's best interests that she remain under a conservatorship, because of her "complex finances, susceptibility to undue influence and 'intermittent' drug issues."
The investigator wrote in the report that the court should allow for "a pathway to independence and the eventual termination of the conservatorship."
In a separate closed hearing, Britney once again brought up her apprehensions about the conservatorship in 2019, when the NYT reports she told the court that "she had felt forced by the conservatorship into a stay at a mental health facility and to perform against her will."
In March, Jamie's lawyer Vivian L. Thoreen told People the "Womanizer" singer can end the conservatorship if she wishes. "Any time Britney wants to end her conservatorship, she can ask her lawyer to file a petition to terminate it; she has always had this right but in 13 years has never exercised it," the attorney stated. "Britney knows that her Daddy loves her, and that he will be there for her whenever and if she needs him, just as he always has been—conservatorship or not."
The lawyer added Jamie "diligently and professionally carried out his duties as one of Britney's conservators, and his love for his daughter and dedication to protecting her is clearly apparent to the court."
Later that month, Britney's legal team requested that Jodi Montgomery serve as permanent conservator of Britney's person and successor. The professionally licensed conservator became her temporary conservator when Jamie stepped down because of health issues in 2019.
Though Britney requested Jamie step down as conservator of her person, he is allowed to remain in his position as co-conservator of her estate, alongside the Bessemer Trust Company.
The pop star intends to address the court directly on Wednesday, June 23. In April, her attorney, Sam Ingham, asked the judge to set a date for her to speak on an "expedited basis," but offered no further details.
Reps for Jamie and Britney did not return requests for comment.