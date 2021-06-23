See Sutton Call Out Crystal for Talking Behind Her Back in Dramatic RHOBH Preview

Watch : Erika Jayne Believes Tom Girardi Was Unfaithful Before Their Split

The claws are out.

In an exclusive sneak peek at tonight's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills episode, airing on June 23, Crystal Kung Minkoff confronts Sutton Stracke about the ongoing gossip surrounding their feud—but Sutton seemingly calls out Crystal's alleged hypocrisy.

"I want to talk to you," Crystal starts. "The reason I just wanted to pull you aside is that it was brought up to me that people are still talking about us."

Sutton agrees: "Oh, I was going to bring it up."

Crystal explains that she finds the gossip amongst her RHOBH co-stars "annoying" and expects Sutton to think the same. Yet, Sutton calls Crystal's actions "dangerous" when speaking behind one another's backs.

"I agree, like I promised you and you promised me that you wouldn't talk about this," Crystal recalls.

"You didn't do your promise," Sutton claps back before a wide-eyed Crystal clarifies, "No, people keep bring it up to me."

Cue the rewind footage of Crystal discussing her and Sutton's Lake Tahoe trip misunderstanding with various cast members behind Sutton's back.