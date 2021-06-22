Here's the One Thing Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's Split Does Not Change

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are once again no more.
On Monday, June 21, news broke that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her longtime on-and-off boyfriend had yet again called it quits, nearly a year after speculation arose over their reconciliation during the coronavirus pandemic.
Unfortunately, renewed concern over his fidelity once again drove a wedge between the two and, according to a source close to Khloe, she broke up with him "very recently."
"They had been working through the cheating rumors for the last couple of weeks, but Khloe told Tristan he lost all of her trust and the relationship could not be repaired," the source told E! News. "Khloe really tried, but ultimately, felt too betrayed by him. She's done and says she will not go back."
Still, they remain in each other's lives as a result of the daughter they share, 3-year-old True Thompson. "They have been co-parenting and have seen each other several times in the last week with True," the source noted, "but are not romantically together."
The two are no strangers to co-parenting. Since their split in 2019 amid his cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods and following infidelity claims around the time of True's birth, Khloe has maintained her commitment to keeping things cordial with Tristan for the sake of their child. According to a source, Khloe won't let this development get in the way of their father-daughter bond.
"Khloe is very levelheaded when it comes to True and the relationship True has with her dad," a source close to the situation told E! News, "so she will undoubtedly make every effort to ensure that Tristan and True continue to have the same amounts of time that he's always had with her."
"No matter what Khloe and Tristan are going through or the status of their relationship," the source reiterated, "it has never affected True's relationship with Tristan or the time she gets with him."
Still, this split marks a significant change in their dynamic since becoming a full-fledged couple again last year. While they initially raised eyebrows, by October 2020, there was no denying they were back on. When it came time for Tristan's 30th birthday in March, Khloe very publicly declared her love while referencing their rocky past.
"The ones that are meant to be are the ones who go through everything that is designed to tear them apart and they come out even stronger than they were before," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "Thank you for showing me everything you said you would. For the father you are. For the best friend I have in you. I'm thankful that I can do absolutely nothing with you and it feels like everything. I hope you know today and everyday how loved you are by me and so many."