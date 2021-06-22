Bachelor Nation's Jade Roper Claps Back at Criticism Over Letting 3-Year-Old Daughter Wear Makeup

Jade Roper clapped back at an Instagram follower after being criticized for letting her 3-year-old daughter Emmy wear makeup.

It all started last weekend when the Bachelor in Paradise alum posted pictures of her eldest child applying some eyeshadow and lipstick. According to screenshots re-shared by People, Jade noted her little one "wanted to get ready with me" and the reality TV star captured the moment.

"'Good,' she says as she smiles at herself in the eyeshadow mirror and shuts the compact," Jade wrote, detailing Emmy's reaction and adding laughing and heart-eyes emojis.

But it wasn't long before a social media user sent Jade a direct message scolding her for letting Emmy play with her makeup, writing the child is "great and beautiful as she is without any of that" and that "wearing makeup may subconsciously tell her that she needs it because she's not beautiful enough." Although, Jade didn't waste any time in issuing a response.

"Mkk," she replied, per the screenshot, later captioning the exchange, "Maybe we all should just become robots with zero emotions and zero interest or curiosities and have zero fun."