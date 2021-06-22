American Horror Story Spinoff Teases the Return of Murder House

Horror comes home.
This was the very message highlighted in the new teaser pic for American Horror Story's spinoff series, titled American Horror Stories. Promising an "American Horror Summer" ahead of AH Stories' July 15 premiere on FX on Hulu, the new promotional image featured a key fixature American Horror Story fans know quite well. We're, of course, talking about the season one's terrifying location: Murder House.
Surrounded by dark clouds, crows and a blood red field, Murder House sits in the distance as a new Rubber Man, or rather Rubber Woman, looks on. So, how much of Murder House can we expect from the new spinoff? We aren't necessarily sure.
As E! News readers may recall, AH Stories "is a weekly anthology series that will feature a different horror story each episode," according to FX Chairman John Landgraf. Thus, Murder House may only return for one part of the new show.
In regard to the mysterious Rubber Woman? It's unclear who has picked up the daunting suit, which was first made famous by Evan Peters' Tate Langdon character in season one. Later on in the series, devil spawn Michael Langdon (Cody Fern) donned the suit to commit murders in, you guessed it, the Murder House.
Earlier this month, creator Ryan Murphy took to Instagram to reveal the cast—which includes Glee's Kevin McHale, Pose's Dyllón Burnside, Riverdale's Charles Melton and The Prom's Nico Greetham—who would be leading AH Stories. Alongside a photo of the four actors, Ryan wrote, "The Fantastic Four."
Following the announcement, Kevin also took to Instagram to share the same group photo, writing, "Prom + Glee + Pose + Hotel = ?" (For the record, Charles is an American Horror Story alum, having appeared in two episodes from season five, American Horror Story: Hotel.)
Fans of the franchise are certainly in for a scary summer as, once the spooky spinoff wraps, season 10 of the OG series, titled American Horror Story: Double Feature, will premiere Wednesday, August 25 on FX. Last month, the network teased, "More horror than you can handle."
You can say that again!
Looking for more AHS news? Click here for everything we know about season 10.
American Horror Stories premieres July 15 exclusively on FX on Hulu.