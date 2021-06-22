American Horror Story Spinoff Teases the Return of Murder House

Watch : Macaulay Culkin Joins "American Horror Story" Season 10

Horror comes home.

This was the very message highlighted in the new teaser pic for American Horror Story's spinoff series, titled American Horror Stories. Promising an "American Horror Summer" ahead of AH Stories' July 15 premiere on FX on Hulu, the new promotional image featured a key fixature American Horror Story fans know quite well. We're, of course, talking about the season one's terrifying location: Murder House.

Surrounded by dark clouds, crows and a blood red field, Murder House sits in the distance as a new Rubber Man, or rather Rubber Woman, looks on. So, how much of Murder House can we expect from the new spinoff? We aren't necessarily sure.

As E! News readers may recall, AH Stories "is a weekly anthology series that will feature a different horror story each episode," according to FX Chairman John Landgraf. Thus, Murder House may only return for one part of the new show.