T-Pain Says He Suffered Depression After Usher Criticized His Music

T-Pain is opening up about an encounter with Usher that changed everything.



In a short clip from the upcoming Netflix series This Is Pop, the musician revealed that he fell into a four-year depression after the "OMG" singer told him he "f--ked up music." E! News has reached out to Usher's rep for comment.

In the video, the "Buy U A Drank" rapper recalled that the two musicians established a friendship before the comment was made while on a flight in 2013. "Usher was my friend," he recalled. "I really respect Usher. And he said, 'I'm gonna tell you something, man. You kinda f--ked up music.'"

Since the two were already friendly, T-Pain revealed he thought Usher was just joking at first. "I chuckled a little bit, it was a nervous chuckle," he explained. "I didn't understand, you know?" But, the Masked Singer winner quickly realized his peer's comment was serious, sharing, "And then he was like, 'Yeah man you really f--ked up music for real singers.'"