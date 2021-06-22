Reese Witherspoon Reacts to Daughter Ava Phillippe's Rare Photo With Her Boyfriend

Watch : Reese Witherspoon Brings Ava Phillippe to "Big Little Lies" Premiere

Reese Witherspoon is weighing in on her daughter's soaring romance.

On Monday, June 21, the star's 21-year-old daughter, Ava Phillippe, took to Instagram to share a touching pic of herself and boyfriend Owen Mahoney on vacation in Austin, Texas. The couple had apparently been hoping to see the bats fly out from under the city's bridges, which is a famed tourist attraction, but alas, it wasn't quite meant to be.

"the bats were feeling shy…so here's a pic of us instead," Ava captioned the shot.

In the photo, she's wearing a red polka-dotted outfit, while he's sporting a faded denim button-down shirt. Ava and Owen both attend UC Berkeley and have been public with their relationship since 2019.

One person who's clearly a big fan of the pairing is Reese, who shares Ava and 17-year-old Deacon with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, and shares Tennessee, 8, with husband Jim Toth.

"These two," the 45-year-old Oscar winner commented, adding a heart-eyes emoji.