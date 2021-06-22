Amazon Prime Day Deals on Viral TikTok Products

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you're like us, you know scrolling on TikTok late at night can turn into an expensive way to pass the time! Besides igniting viral dance trends, the video-sharing app has turned into the ultimate source for discovering products that you never knew you needed.
From dermatologist-recommended skincare to car essentials and booty-shaping leggings, these viral items not only racked up a ton of views and likes, but TikTok users proved they are worth every cent. Thanks to Amazon Prime Day, you can score limited-time discounts on TikTok's most sensational products.
Below, we rounded up 15 viral TikTok products that are on sale right now!
SEASUM Women's High Waist Yoga Pants
With over 40 colors and patterns to choose from, you're bound to find a style of these bestselling leggings that will inspire you to finish your workout. So many celebs have tried out these leggings for their TikTok followers!
The Ordinary Face Serum Set
If TikTok had an official skincare brand, it would be The Ordinary! After dozens of dermatologists on the app recommended the affordable skincare line, we bought this set of the brand's all-star products and saw a difference in our skin pretty soon after. If you're curious about The Ordinary, this set is a good starting point, too.
Fidus Large 1 Gallon/128oz Motivational Water Bottle with Time Marker & Straw
Recently, TikTok ignited a motivational water bottle trend, and we're here for it! With time markers to encourage you to hydrate, this 100% BPA-free plastic water bottle will help you drink more water. Oh, and this water bottle in particular has a few celeb fans.
CHI Spin N Curl in Onyx Black
This curler gives you red carpet curls in half the time without the risk of burning yourself. Just section off your hair and put each section in the curl chamber where it is heated and timed to create perfect curls.
ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set for Back/Neck Pain Relief and Muscle Relaxation
With over 8,000 acupressure points, this mat and pillow set will alleviate pain and discomfort while promoting rest and relaxation! You can use it while you're sitting in your work chair, lounging on the couch or laying down on the floor. It also comes in 7 fun colors!
Paulas Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant
This 2% BHA exfoliant helps to unclog and diminish enlarged pores, gently remove dead skin cells, smooth wrinkles and brighten skin tone! Ever since TikTok dermatologists recommended it, this product has become a permanent part of our skincare arsenal.
BUTABY Rectangle Sunglasses for Women Retro Driving Glasses
TikTok influenced us to get this set of sunglasses a few months ago, and let's just say we rarely leave the house without them. The shape is perfect for summer and adds a touch of cool to any outfit, too.
Luxsego Shower Head with Replacement Hose and Bracket
This another purchase you didn't think you needed but you actually need! Filled with red and grey natural stones that filter water impurities like chlorine and harmful chemicals, this shower head aims to promote a positive change in your skin and hair.
KILLA Kit by ZitSticka for Early-Stage Zits
Feeling a pimple coming on? Apply one of these acne patches packed with acne-fighting ingredients like hyaluronic acid, salicylic acid, niacinamide, and watch your blemish reduce in size overnight.
Revolution Cooking R180 High-Speed 2-Slice Stainless Steel Smart Toaster
Get perfectly toasted breads, bagels, English muffins, frozen waffles and pastries every single time with this touch screen toaster.
Simple Modern Insulated Water Bottle
TikTok has influenced us to buy several water bottles and tumblers from Simple Modern, and we're not mad about it. The prints are the cutest, they keep our beverages cold or hot for a long time, and they fit in cup holders.
Ticarve Cleaning Gel for Car Detailing Putty
So many TikTok users have shown off the satisfying effects of this putty on car interiors and computer keyboards. If your drink consoles haven't been cleaned in a while, this is your sign to give your car some TLC.
Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set
Puffy face? Inflammation? Want a defined jawline? This jade roller and gua sha set will help! Made with healing rose quartz, both tools work to contour and detox your skin, giving your face a more defined, glowing appearance. Plus, using these tools will help your skincare serums and oils penetrate deeper into skin.
FlexiSpot Adjustable Exercise Workstation
Some may whistle while they work, but we prefer to pedal! This exercise bike workstation will help you stay productive and fit at the same time. It also functions as a standing desk and has a large enough surface to accommodate your computer and notebooks.
Truly Unicorn Fruit Whipped Body Butter
If you've ever gotten to the beauty side of Tiktok, you've definitely heard of Truly's incredible skincare and beauty products. This whipped body butter went viral over a year ago and is still garnering rave reviews thanks to its delicious smell and mix of ingredients like matcha, açaí, ahia, rose and collagen.
