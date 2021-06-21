Las Vegas Raiders' Carl Nassib Makes History as NFL's First Active Openly Gay Player

NFL star Carl Nassib is celebrating Pride Month with a historic announcement.

The Las Vegas Raiders defensive end publicly came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community on Monday, June 21, becoming the first-ever athlete to do so while an active member of the league.

"Right now, I am sitting in a moment of gratitude and relief," he started his Instagram post. "Sadly, I have agonized over this moment for the last 15 years. Only until recently, thanks to my family and friends, especially Connor, Cason, and Francis, did it seem possible for me to say publicly and proudly that I'm gay."

Nassib thanked the NFL, his coaches and teammates "for their support," writing, "I would not have been able to do this without them. From the jump, I was greeted with the utmost respect and acceptance."

The 28-year-old then acknowledged those who may not share in his positive experience, before adding, "I stand on the shoulders of giants, incredible people who paved the way for me to have this opportunity. I do not know all the history behind our courageous LGBTQ community, but I am eager to learn and to help continue the fight for equality and acceptance."