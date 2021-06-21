Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Alli Dore Reveals the "Obscure" Baby Name Her Boyfriend Came Up With

Baby on board!
In an exclusive chat with E! News, Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Alli Dore opened up about her surprising pregnancy news. And while the announcement stunned Bravo fans, the Australian yachtie revealed it "was a surprise" for herself and boyfriend Benny Thompson too.
"I was kind of in a bit of denial about it," she said on first learning she was pregnant. "Benny was the one that figured it out. I was having a few symptoms, a bit of nausea."
Since the couple was long distance at the time, Alli admitted she couldn't believe it was happening. According to Alli, the pair, who were friends for a decade before becoming a couple, embraced their new roles as a mom- and dad-to-be during a romantic swim in the ocean.
She detailed, "We're having a swim in the ocean and we both looked at each other and we're like, 'We're doing this, aren't we?' And he was like, 'Yup!'"
Although the pregnancy was unplanned, the stewardess made it clear that she was excited about her future with Benny. "He's gonna be an amazing father," she gushed. "And he's an amazing support for me. So, I think it was more me that was struggling a little bit."
As Alli highlighted, the pregnancy has required some lifestyle changes, including a pause on diving and yachting. Despite the changes, Alli is looking forward to her new motherhood adventure.
In regard to the sex of their unborn little one, Alli dished that they do know what they're having, adding, "We are gonna keep it a secret for a little bit longer." This may be because the couple is still figuring out what to name their baby.
"We change our mind every few weeks," she shared. "It's so hard. This is gonna be the name you're probably gonna say more than any name in your lifetime."
Yet, Alli did reveal that her boyfriend has considered several unique monikers for the baby. "And then Benny's coming up with all these really obscure ones," she remarked. "Which is nice, but some of them are really out there."
Case in point: Benny pitched the name Toto, as in the dog from The Wizard of Oz.
Thankfully, Alli has Below Deck Sailing Yacht co-star Dani Soares to turn to during this time. As E! News readers well know, Dani welcomed daughter Lilly last month.
"Dani and I have had a really good journey together because we've been able to bond," she gushed. "And she's a few months ahead of what I'm going through, so she's been really great guidance for me. I'm like, 'What's happening?' 'What do I expect with this?' 'What do I expect in the third trimester?'"
Not only has Dani been "amazing," but Alli said she has plans to visit her co-star in Sydney, Australia this week. Below Deck besties turned mommy mates? We love to see it!
For more of Alli, catch part one of the Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion tonight, June 21 at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Part two airs Tuesday, June 22 at 9 p.m., also on Bravo.
