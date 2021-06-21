Khloe Kardashian Reflects on "Evil" Criticism She Received During Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Reveals She Got Plastic Surgery

Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt—well, almost.

As the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion concluded on June 20, viewers watched Khloe Kardashian reflect on her confidence before and after the long-running series. While watching part two of the special, Khloe took to Twitter and revealed a scene that didn't make the final cut.

"They removed the montage video package of all the constant criticism and torment I endured over the years," the Good American designer shared—then deleted. "@KUWTK @EEntertainment should post that so people can be reminded about their treatment of me #KUWTK Reunion."

When one fan expressed their disappointment that the clip didn't air, Khloe shared some more perspective.

"Don't be mad my boo," she wrote. "I'm sure the reason why they didn't post it is for timing. At least that's what I'm assuming. I just thought it would be smart for people to be reminded about how evil they've been to me over the years. Everyone gets a pass for some reason."