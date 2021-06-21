Ted Lasso Reveals His Angry Alter Ego in New Season 2 Trailer

Watch : Jason Sudeikis Reacts to Don Cheadle 2021 Golden Globes Moment

Ted Lasso may seem like he's all biscuits and sunshine, but he does have a dark side.

On Monday, June 21, Apple TV+ released an all-new trailer for season two of Ted Lasso, and introduced viewers to the beloved football coach's angry alter ego. Per the just-released teaser, Ted (played by Jason Sudeikis) has been fully embraced by the AFC Richmond community, including boss Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) and the oh-so critical fans.

However, the football team's performance on the pitch is less than stellar. Even football-loving, superstar-on-the-rise Dani Rojas (Cristo Fernández) is struggling to make magic happen on the field.

Thus, as Ted notes to Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt) and Nate the Great (Nick Mohammed), "it's time for these young fellas to meet that guy." While a confused Nate looks on, Coach Beard quietly utters, "Oh no. Led Tasso."

You may be wondering, "Who is Led Tasso?" Well, none other than Ted's angry side, of course.

A fiery Ted is seen storming onto the pitch and knocking over the water table. After blowing his whistle, he shouts, "Alright, you little turd birds, start touching your toes."