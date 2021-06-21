Ted Lasso Reveals His Angry Alter Ego in New Season 2 Trailer

Ted Lasso may seem like he's all biscuits and sunshine, but he does have a dark side.
On Monday, June 21, Apple TV+ released an all-new trailer for season two of Ted Lasso, and introduced viewers to the beloved football coach's angry alter ego. Per the just-released teaser, Ted (played by Jason Sudeikis) has been fully embraced by the AFC Richmond community, including boss Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) and the oh-so critical fans.
However, the football team's performance on the pitch is less than stellar. Even football-loving, superstar-on-the-rise Dani Rojas (Cristo Fernández) is struggling to make magic happen on the field.
Thus, as Ted notes to Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt) and Nate the Great (Nick Mohammed), "it's time for these young fellas to meet that guy." While a confused Nate looks on, Coach Beard quietly utters, "Oh no. Led Tasso."
You may be wondering, "Who is Led Tasso?" Well, none other than Ted's angry side, of course.
A fiery Ted is seen storming onto the pitch and knocking over the water table. After blowing his whistle, he shouts, "Alright, you little turd birds, start touching your toes."
As his alter ego intensifies, "Led" instructs the players to "now touch each other's toes." Understandably, this direction leaves the players confused, with many of them asking, "What?"
Thankfully, Led doesn't stick around for long as Coach Beard snaps him out of it. The often inspiring coach asks, "How long was I out?"
Coach Beard assures him, "Not as long as last time, but nobody was hurt."
We're dying to know what happened last time!
Despite Ted's brief outburst, the new season looks to have many optimistic and heart-warming moments, which we've grown to expect from the sports comedy. Ted informs his team, "People saying there's something wrong with us. Not the way I see it. I believe in Communism. Rom-communism that is. If Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan, can go through some heartfelt struggles and still end up happy? Then, so can we."
You tell 'em, Ted!
Catch the all-new trailer for yourself above.
Season two of Ted Lasso returns July 23 on Apple TV+.