Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews Share Sweet New Photos of Baby Girl for Father's Day

Watch : Patrick Mahomes' Fiancee Brittany Shares Mother-Daughter Pic

Happy first Father's Day, Patrick Mahomes!

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is celebrating the holiday for the first time as a dad, having welcomed daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes with fiancée Brittany Matthews back in February. On Sunday, June 20, the couple shared rare and adorable photos of their 4-month-old baby girl.

"Happy 1st Fathers Day!!!" Brittany, 25, wrote on Instagram, alongside a collection of family pics. "We love you [red heart emoji]."

Patrick, 25, commented on the post with seven red heart emojis.

On his Instagram Story, the NFL star shared one of the pics from Brittany's post, commenting with more red heart emojis. The photo he chose shows him sitting in a pool and cradling little Sterling, who is dressed adorably in a pink leopard-print swimsuit and is also sporting pink sunglasses on her head.

Another photo from Brittany's Father's Day tribute shows the baby resting on her dad as he lays on a couch and kisses her head. In a couple of other pics, Patrick holds Sterling while on a private jet.