Man Resembling Nick Cannon Appears With Pregnant Alyssa Scott in Maternity Photo Amid Baby No. 7 Reports

Watch : Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Brittany Bell

Alyssa Scott appeared to confirm reports that she is pregnant with Nick Cannon's seventh baby by showing, not telling.

On Sunday, Father's Day, the influencer posted on her Instagram Story a maternity photo of a shirtless man who appeared to be the Masked Singer host—his face is turned away but he bears the star's distinctive tattoos—who is shown with both hands on her baby bump. She captioned the pic, "Celebrating you today."

Alyssa did not tag Nick, 40, and he has not said anything about the post. E! News has reached out to both for comment about the photo, which was published a week after the former Nickelodeon star and influencer Abby De La Rosa welcomed twin boys, Zion Mixolydian Cannon and Zillion Heir Cannon, who are his fifth and sixth children. She had also confirmed Nick as the father of her sons by posting maternity photos of herself with him in April.