Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Keeps His Memory Alive by Attending F9 Premiere

Watch : Will Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Be in "Fast 10"?

Meadow Walker is showing her support for her late father's beloved franchise.

The 22-year-old model walked the red carpet at the F9 movie premiere on Friday, June 18, more than seven years after her father, Paul Walker, died in a car accident at age 40. At the time, his film family halted production on Furious 7 for about five months to mourn their co-star.

Meadow, who is also star Vin Diesel's goddaughter, walked the latest Fast & Furious red carpet in a sleek cutout gown by Yves Saint Laurent, featuring a bow detail and Tiffany & Co. bling.

Keeping her dark hair in a bob, the influencer gave a first look at her outfit on Instagram, writing, "let's go," before heading to the glitzy event in Hollywood.

She and Paul's brother, Cody, were "constantly" on the set of F9 to ensure that Paul's "legacy can be incorporated," Ludacris told SiriusXM's Jess Cagle and Julia Cunningham earlier this week. In fact, Cody and brother Caleb acted as body doubles on set.