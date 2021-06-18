Wells Adams' Role on Bachelor in Paradise Just Got Even Bigger

Well, well, well, look what we have here.

As excitement continues to build for the return of Bachelor in Paradise, Wells Adams had some big news to share online. On June 18, The Bachelorette alum confirmed he was returning to the summer series, but not just as a bartender.

According to Bachelor Nation, Wells will appear in an expanded role for the show's upcoming seventh season. While he will continue his gig as the show's resident bartender, the reality star will also serve as the master of all rose ceremonies.

But wait, there's more! Wells will join a slate of celebrities in hosting one episode of the show. "Starts practicing ‘This is the final drink of the..sorry, this is the final rose of the evening.'" Wells wrote on Instagram when confirming the news. "See ya on the beach! @bachelorinparadise #bip7 #bachelorinparadise #bip."

The news immediately received support from members of Bachelor Nation including Ben Higgins.