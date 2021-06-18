Psalm West Looks So Grown Up in Kim Kardashian's Latest Adorable Photo

Watch : Does Kim Kardashian Believe Baby Psalm Is Her Dad Reincarnated?

Too Fast & Furious and too cute!

Psalm West is ready for a summer road trip in an adorable Instagram pic that mom Kim Kardashian shared on Friday, June 18. The two-year-old tot recently celebrated his big birthday with a construction-themed bash in May 2021, and it seems Psalm's love of cars is only getting started.

The sweet photo shows Psalm behind the wheel of a mini blue Power Wheels Jeep. Psalm is wearing a backwards baseball cap and matching blue bandana-printed shirt while staring straight ahead. No speed bumps here!

Kim previously called Psalm "the joy of our crew" in a heartfelt b-day tribute. Maybe she meant more like pit crew!

"Blue Thunder!" Kim's BFF Foodgod (a.k.a Jonathan Cheban) commented.

Psalm's passion for vehicles may be inspired by his cousins: Penelope Disick has a taste for cruise control with dad Scott Disick as a passenger, while also posing in a blue Rolls Royce. "Driving Miss Poosh," Scott captioned in April 2021.