Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Get Naughty in the Music Studio in Sexy New PDA Pics

Making some sweet music.
Kourtney Kardashian couldn't keep her hands off of boyfriend Travis Barker in a steamy new Instagram post that even fogged up the recording studio!
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star visited the Blink-182 drummer while at work on Thursday, June 17—but the recording session quickly turned into a NSFW make-out session. In the photos, Kourtney—wearing her new signature white tank and jean cut-off shorts for a casual chic rocker glam studio style—is on top of a shirtless Travis with her back to the camera, mimicking the same pose that went viral during her b-day vacay in April 2021.
The mother of three captioned heart and fire emojis, and Travis commented "My baby" with similar emojis. Kourtney's bestie Addison Rae added six fire emojis to show her support for Travis and Kourtney's relationship.
From inking their love to meeting each other's kids, Kourtney and Travis are not holding back in their passionate rock 'n roll romance. Even Kris Jenner approves!
The Instagram pics come just a day after Kourtney and Travis spent the day at Malibu Country Mart upscale mall on June 16.
"They have a long history, so it's been easy and comfortable," a source told E! News in April 2021. "They are moving quickly because they know each other so well. Everything seems to click, and they are both very happy."
The Poosh founder and rocker have been romantically linked since November 2020, and even though Kourtney opted for her love life to stay away from the KUWTK cameras, it's clear she has no problem showing that she's head over heels on social media.
"They truly have a bond like no other," an insider told E! News. "No one has seen her feel this way about a man in a very long time….She has expressed she would absolutely marry him. They have the best connection and communication, something that's very important to her. They are still in the honeymoon phase and it's going really well."
