Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi Fires Back at RHOC's Kelly Dodd as Feud Intensifies

Shahs of Sunset star Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi isn't backing down after Kelly Dodd's recent comments about her.

When asked about GG, Kelly told Page Six on Wednesday, June 16 that she didn't know "who this woman is" and doesn't watch Shahs, before referring to GG as a "hater." This had followed GG writing on social media earlier this week that she was pleased to hear Kelly will not return to The Real Housewives of Orange County.

On Thursday, June 17, GG then posted a video to Instagram to make it clear she didn't appreciate Kelly's latest remarks.

"Since you said you've never heard of me @kellyddodd allow me to reintroduce myself," the 39-year-old Shahs star captioned the post. "My name is Golnesa but sometimes it's Lochnesa. The 'sometimes' is up to you. Now come meet me at the karma cafe, today's special is humble pie."

In the footage, GG implied that someone who isn't familiar with other Bravo shows doesn't deserve to be a part of the network's offerings.