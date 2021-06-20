TV's Best Father and Daughter Relationships

Watch : What Will Gabrielle Union Gift Dwyane Wade on Father's Day This Year?

Sometimes, there's nothing like the love between a TV daughter and her TV dad.

They've been through a lot over the years, from dress up days to jokes about meeting boyfriends with shotguns to solving actual murders together, but the love is always there. Or, mostly there, when the dad's not being a total dad.

In honor of Father's Day on June 20, we're taking a look back at some of our favorite father-daughter relationships on TV. Some are still on the air and some have long since bid farewell, but every single one of these pairs makes us want to ask if we can be adopted, even if we're 30 years old and our own parents are perfectly good.

Maybe our dads never opened a private detective agency with us or wanted us to become a crime-fighting superhero family or worked as the beloved coach of our high school football team, but we like them all the same!