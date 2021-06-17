The Hills' Jason and Ashley Wahler Welcome Baby Boy

Watch : "The Hills" Cast Teases Kristin Cavallari's "Incredible" Return

Here's to new beginnings!

The Hills stars Jason Wahler and wife Ashley Wahler have a big reason to celebrate after welcoming a baby boy into the world.

"Ashley and I are elated to have welcomed our beautiful, healthy baby boy Wyatt Ragle Wahler this morning," Jason, who also shares 3-year-old daughter Delilah with Ashley, told People on June 17. "We are so excited to give Delilah a brother to complete our little family, and we can't wait to raise them both the best we can. I can't wait to be involved in Wyatt's life the way my dad was in mine, and I hope to have the same bond I share with him."

Back in February, the couple appeared on E!'s Daily Pop where they exclusively shared the news that they were expecting another baby. At the time, many of their co-stars were aware of the family news and very supportive.

As Jason revealed, "I would have to say Brandon [Lee] was probably the most excited out of all of them." Ashley added, "Everyone's really surprised. It's been really, really fun."

While pop culture fans will soon get a look inside their pregnancy journey on the new season of The Hills: New Beginnings, many have been following Ashley's road on Instagram.