Katy Perry's Subtle Shout-Out to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Will Have You On the Floor

Can't get enough of Bennifer 2.0? You're not the only one.
On June 16, Katy Perry took to Instagram to share a series of photos from her family trip to Venice, Italy with her fiancé Orlando Bloom, their 9-month-old daughter Daisy and his 10-year-old son Flynn. But between the snapshots of the sights and cuisine was an image that caught fans by surprise: A paparazzi pic of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez kissing.
The unexpected photo left Katy's fans laughing. "OMG the Bennifer pic," one commenter wrote. "I screamed Katy." Added another, "That random Bennifer picture got me." As a third put it, "Even Katy is team Ben and J.Lo."
The PDA pic was taken during Jennifer and Ben's recent outing at Nobu in Malibu, Calif. The pair were joined by the Hustlers star's 13-year-old twins Max and Emme Muñiz, whom she shares with her ex-husband singer Marc Anthony.
"Ben was very good with them," an eyewitness told E! News of the father of three. "He was asking them questions and smiling. He was very engaged and seemed to like hanging out with them. They all left together, and Ben opened the car door for the kids and made sure they got inside. He was smiling the whole night and seemed very happy with the family."
Clearly, he fits right in, the observer sharing the get-together was in celebration of Jennifer's sister Lynda Lopez, who was marking her 50th birthday. In fact, Ben has been spending a lot of time with J.Lo's family, most notably bringing her mom Guadalupe Rodríguez along for his trip to Las Vegas earlier this month.
"Guadalupe loves Ben," a source close to the Oscar winner said, "and is happy that he is back in Jennifer's life."
It's a popular sentiment, apparently. "Her kids really like Ben and think he's funny and fun to be around," a source close to Jennifer added. "He's totally won the family over with his charm."
Ben and Jennifer sparked reconciliation rumors in May, about a month after she announced her split from former fiancé and retired New York Yankees pro Alex Rodriguez and roughly 17 years after they called off their two-year engagement. Since then, Ben and Jennifer have been spotted traveling back and forth to see each other. Although, they may not have to deal with the distance for long. According to a source, Jennifer intends to spend more time in, where Ben also lives.
"They are inseparable and it's going really well," an insider closes to the "On the Floor" artist said about the romance. "J.LO has never been happier and knows it was meant to be."