All the Details On Miley Cyrus' Peacock Pride Concert, Stand By You

Watch : Miley Cyrus Offers to Sing at Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton's Wedding

Miley Cyrus is ready to rock out in celebration of Pride Month!

The Party in the U.S.A. singer is hosting Miley Cyrus Presents Stand By You, streaming exclusively on Peacock on Friday, June 25. The star-studded one-hour special will include performances by LGBTQ+ allies Maren Morris, Little Big Town, Brothers Osborne, Orville Peck, Mickey Guyton and more.

Filmed at the historic historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Stand By You will feature multi-platinum recording artist, songwriter and trailblazer Miley performing an array of her hits such as "The Climb" and putting her creative spin on beloved classics, including "Believe," "True Colors," "We Belong," "Dancing Queen," and a special Madonna medley featuring "Music," "Express Yourself," and "Like A Prayer" all in the spirit of Pride.

"I'm filling up the legendary Ryman Auditorium to celebrate Pride with the power of music," Miley says in a trailer. "Tonight will be all about celebration. Everybody is welcome here."