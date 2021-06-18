Why Kim Kardashian Wishes She Was Only Married Once

Watch : Kim Kardashian Says She'll Love Kanye West "For Life" in B-day Post

Kim Kardashian only considers herself "really" married once.

On tonight's Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion on June 17, Kim dropped major bombshells when it came to her past relationships with ex-husband Kris Humphries and soon-to-be ex-husband Kanye West. "My marriage with Kanye and my kids is so real and lots of love, and that to me was, like, my first real marriage," Kim explained in a heartbreaking moment.

While Kimye's marriage woes were documented on the hit E! reality series—especially in the explosive series finale—Kim still has an "amazing co-parenting relationship" with Kanye. "I respect him so much," she stated. "That was my friend, first and foremost, for a long time. So I can't see that going away. I will forever be Kanye's biggest fan. He's the father of my kids. He will always be family."

Kim chose not to open up too much about the specifics as to why she filed for divorce, but explained that it was not "one specific thing," but really just a "difference of opinion" overall. "In no way I would want someone not to think I didn't give it my all or try," the mother of four added.