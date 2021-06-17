How Zoë Kravitz “Completely Convinced” Channing Tatum to Stop Wearing Crocs

Friends don't let their friends...rock a pair of Crocs? That was the case for Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum.
The two A-list actors are teaming up for an upcoming movie called Pussy Island, which will serve as Kravitz' directorial debut and and it sounds like she's giving out more than acting advice! As Tatum told Deadline, Kravitz had a fashion tip for him upon their first meeting.
"When someone can just come out and tell me I should not be wearing Crocs, and is so adamant about it," Tatum explained. "She completely convinced me and I never wear Crocs anymore."
When Kravitz jokingly insisted that she was only trying to be a good friend, Tatum playfully shot back, "I get it, but I totally loved Crocs for a hot second, and in one hang she was like, ‘You can't ever do that again.' And I said, ‘OK, fine.'"
"Just to be clear," Kravitz clarified. "There are people out there who can pull off the Crocs thing; I just wasn't sure you were one of them."
Although the 32-year-old actress may have been nothing short of direct when it came to her friendly request, Tatum took it in good stride and admitted that since he's stopped wearing his beloved pair of shoes, he feels a bit more fashion forward.
"I feel cooler," he added. "And her point of view on me and Crocs was legit. She had a good argument. The one thing I can pull off, is listening."
Despite rumors that ignited earlier this year that the two were dating shortly after the High Fidelity star filed for divorce, Tatum explained to the publication that when Kravitz reached out to him about the role, that was the first time the two had ever spoken.
"When Zoë called me about this, I was shocked," he admitted. "I didn't know her. I'd watched her in movies, knew she produced High Fidelity and had seen that, but I didn't know she was creating on a level like this, where she wanted to direct. This came out of nowhere and the subject matter made me say, 'wait, why are you thinking about me for this?' No one gives me a chance to play a role like this, everybody throws me down a different alley and expects me to do a certain thing."