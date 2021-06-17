Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa Welcome Twins: Find Out Their Unique Names

Club Tummy's VIP members have officially arrived!

On Wednesday, June 16, Abby De La Rosa announced the sweet and special news that she and Nick Cannon welcomed their twin boys. The proud mom took to Instagram, writing, "JUNE 14TH, 2021! Welcome to the world. Zion Mixolydian Cannon & Zillion Heir Cannon #myworld #mytwinboys."

Along with her message, Abby posted a short video clip of herself in the hospital bed, which adorably captured her rocking her little ones as they were sound asleep. The DJ's baby boys were wrapped in blue and pink blankets, while Abby wore a fabulous white robe and animal-print head wrap.

In addition, she shared a heartwarming photo of her twins' hands holding onto hers on Instagram Stories. "Zion & Zilly," she captioned her image.

The arrival of Nick and Abby's newborn sons comes just a little over three months after they announced they were expecting.