Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa Welcome Twins: Find Out Their Unique Names

Club Tummy's VIP members have officially arrived!
On Wednesday, June 16, Abby De La Rosa announced the sweet and special news that she and Nick Cannon welcomed their twin boys. The proud mom took to Instagram, writing, "JUNE 14TH, 2021! Welcome to the world. Zion Mixolydian Cannon & Zillion Heir Cannon #myworld #mytwinboys."
Along with her message, Abby posted a short video clip of herself in the hospital bed, which adorably captured her rocking her little ones as they were sound asleep. The DJ's baby boys were wrapped in blue and pink blankets, while Abby wore a fabulous white robe and animal-print head wrap.
In addition, she shared a heartwarming photo of her twins' hands holding onto hers on Instagram Stories. "Zion & Zilly," she captioned her image.
The arrival of Nick and Abby's newborn sons comes just a little over three months after they announced they were expecting.
"Our dearest sons-my miracle babies, Thank you for choosing me to be your Mommy," Abby shared in April.
"I know the Lord has destined me and prepared me for the gift of not one but two little angels," she continued. "I pray that God give you both the strength to walk brave and boldly in your individual truth just like your Daddy. That God bless you and your brother and guide you into living out your full purpose."
She added, "Your Dad & I will always be here for you both; in complete unison and support. No matter what this world may throw your way, know that forgiveness is key and what is for you - is for YOU! You both are already so loved and we can't wait to meet you both."
That same month, the couple celebrated their twins' baby shower at Yamashiro Hollywood. The theme? Club Tummy, of course!
"My @clubtummy themed baby shower was brought to life by 2 amazing women!" Abby gushed at the time. "I'm so thankful to my sister @estellamathews & thee best event planner @yaneth.events for literally turning my dream into a reality! The work you both did was amazing! From the cheetah print lighting, to the sign, and the chamoy fountain! Ughhh you both killed it."
Yaneth Events creative director Yaneth Martin spoke to E! News about the one-of-a-kind celebration.
"To say this baby shower theme was perfect is an understatement; it represents the limitless love for their two beautiful miracles of life," Yaneth shared. "This was more than a shower; it is a celebration of love through music, which truly encapsulates this couple's genuine nature."
Although Nick has kept details of his personal life out of the public eye and hasn't publicly commented on Abby's pregnancy, he did surprise her with a luxurious pregnancy gift: a brand-new BMW.
Abby previously raved on Instagram Stories, "Special thank you to the father of my children, my love, for the sweetest push gift."
As fans of The Masked Singer star know, he's already the proud dad to twins Monroe and Moroccan, 10, with his ex-wife Mariah Carey. He also has two kids, Golden, 4, and Powerful Queen, 6 months, with ex Brittany Bell.