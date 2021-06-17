Victoria’s Secret Officially Ends Its Angels Era for Brand Overhaul Led By Priyanka Chopra, Megan Rapinoe

Watch : It's Official: Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Is Cancelled

Don't call them angels, but Priyanka Chopra and Megan Rapinoe are among the newest faces of Victoria's Secret.

The embattled lingerie brand, which cancelled its famed fashion show in 2019, unveiled a new roster of stars who will represent Victoria's Secret under its revamped marketing model. Per The New York Times, the Victoria's Secret Angels are no more.

In their place, the brand launched two initiatives, dubbed The VS Collective and The Victoria's Secret Global Fund for Women's Cancers, on Wednesday, June 16.

The first is described as "an ever-growing group of accomplished women who share a common passion to drive positive change," per the company's press release. "Through social, cultural and business relationships, The VS Collective will work to create new associate programs, revolutionary product collections, compelling and inspiring content, and rally support for causes vital to women."

Inaugural members of the VS Collective are models, activists, athletes and artists from around the world, including Rapinoe, the pink-haired U.S. soccer champ, and Chopra, the Baywatch actress who married Nick Jonas in 2018.