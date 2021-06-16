Scott Disick Drops $57,000 on Yet Another Unique Birthday Gift for Amelia Hamlin

Watch : Amelia Hamlin's Lavish Diamond Birthday Gift From Scott Disick

Scott Disick is going above and beyond for girlfriend Amelia Hamlin's 20th birthday.

Though four days have passed since the model marked two decades on this earth, the reality TV star continues to shower her with love and gifts. E! News can confirm the Lord most recently presented Amelia with a signed Helmut Newton print worth $57,500.

The photo titled "Sadle II" shows a model wearing tights and a blazer as she sits atop a saddle perched on a chair. The artwork was previously featured in a 1976 edition of Paris' Vogue Hommes and is widely considered one of Newton's most provocative prints.

E! News can additionally confirm the Flip It Like Disick star purchased the German-American photographer's art piece with EthereumPay's $EPAY Crypto at the ArtLife Gallery's pop-up in Miami's design district. Scott's purchase was the first for the payment processor.

Avery Andon, the founder of ArtLife Gallery, tells E! News Scott purchased the print because "he wanted something timeless."

"Helmut Newton was the original bad boy rock star photographer of his day, so that energy really resonated with Scott," Avery adds. "The specific work he selected is one of the most iconic and sought after."