Here's What's Really Going on Between Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott appear to be acting like a couple again, but are they really back together officially?
On Tuesday, June 15, the two attended the 2021 Parsons Benefit at Pier 17 in New York City with their 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, marking their first red carpet event since their split more than a year ago. Travis, 26, and Kylie, 23, posed for pics while embracing. Then later onstage, the rapper accepted an award. In his speech, he expressed his love for both Stormi and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, calling her "wifey." It marked the first time Travis has used his nickname for Kylie publicly since E! News learned in October 2019 that the two were "taking space apart."
On Wednesday, June 16, a source close to the family told E! News that Kylie and Travis "still have separate houses and are not living together, but they are romantic again and seem very happy with the direction they are headed."
"Kylie and Travis are very happy and acting like a couple again," the source said. "They hold hands and are affectionate. They aren't shy about showing their love for another. They support each other and are a constant in each other's lives."
Another source close to Kylie told E! News that the reality star and Travis "have been spending a lot of time together in the last few months and have grown really close," adding, "They picked up right where they left off. Neither of them has been interested in anyone else over the last year and really love being a family unit together."
The insider continued, "Travis is enamored by Kylie and would do anything for her and Stormi. He really wanted her back and has been trying for weeks now. Kylie loves seeing Travis as a dad and is grateful they can make it work for Stormi. They have a great thing going right now and are really happy. They have truly always loved each other but needed a break during a busy time in their lives to figure it all out."
While Tuesday marked the first time Kylie and Travis have been spotted at a red carpet event, the two have often spent time together since their 2019 split as they co-parent Stormi. Most recently, they traveled with their daughter to the rapper's hometown of Houston, where the adults enjoyed some time on their own on a playground, as seen in a video Kylie shared on Instagram in late May.
"Kylie has been spending time with Travis' family and really wants Stormi to be close with them," the first family source told E! News. "They are both into it and love the family they have created."
In February, another source told E! News that "Kylie and Travis are still madly in love," adding that while they "spend a lot of time together with Stormi as a family and aren't ruling out getting back together," they "aren't putting pressure on the relationship right now."