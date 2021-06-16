How Kendall Jenner's Family Really Feels About Her Relationship With Devin Booker

When it comes to relationships, Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are a winning team.
The model is so happy with the Phoenix Suns player, a source close to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star told E! News, and "they are crazy about each other."
"She feels very secure and confident in their relationship," the insider continued. "She didn't expect this, but it's become the healthiest and best relationship she has ever been in. She definitely feels like this is different and more serious."
And it looks like Kendall's family members are fans of Devin, too. "Her family loves him and knows how good they are for one another," the source added. "They love having Devin around and have welcomed him with open arms. They love seeing Kendall so happy with someone who brings out the best in her. It's exciting for everyone to see her in such a great relationship."
Kar-Jenner fans got a glimpse of how much Kendall's siblings adore Devin after she pranked them by putting a ring on that finger and pretending to be engaged for a Poosh game of Truth or Dare. "We were all so excited," Khloe Kardashian said after learning the announcement was fake. "I was just disappointed it was a little big on your finger."
Kendall and Devin did, however, reach a major milestone over the weekend by celebrating their first anniversary. The basketball pro marked the occasion by sharing a series of Instagram Stories posts with the numbers "365" "52" and "1" to mark the number of days, weeks and years they've been together.
While the two may have officially started dating in June 2020, they had already been sparking romance rumors for months. And even though they tend to keep details of their relationship private, they've still shared some subtle PDA. From showing her support with her Phoenix Suns apparel to posting photos of the sweet gifts Devin has given her, Kendall has occasionally provided peeks into their world.
In fact, a source told E! News in April that "this is the happiest Kendall has been in a relationship."
"Devin is quiet and not interested in being in the spotlight or a celebrity. She really appreciates that about him and is attracted to that. They are really similar and love just being low-key and staying in and laughing together," the insider said, later adding, "They are a solid couple with no drama. It's been all positive and Kendall loves being with him."