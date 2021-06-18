Why the OG "Forever Family" Fab Five Was So Revolutionary For Onscreen Representation

Watch : 3 Accessories Every 40-Year-Old Man Should Own

Who doesn't love the Fab 5?!

The iconic members of Queer Eye for the Straight Guy reunited on E!'s Reunion Road Trip to celebrate Jai Rodriguez's 40th birthday—and give him a stunning makeover of his own!

Co-stars Carson Kressley, Ted Allen, Thom Filicia and Kyan Douglas reminisced on the lasting impact of their hit Bravo series that ran from 2003 to 2007. After five seasons and 100 episodes, the Fab Five became reality TV icons, leading to the Netflix reboot of Queer Eye in 2018.

"It was instantly kind of water-cooler television," Carson proudly remembered. "Part of it was because out-of-the-closet queer men had never really been allowed to just be themselves on TV before and that turned out to be revolutionary."

Yet, Carson assured viewers that he and his fellow Fab co-stars were "just five average gay guys" who weren't expecting fame. "None of us were thinking we want to be on a makeover show," he said of their record-breaking run, which landed the Fab Five an Emmy award.