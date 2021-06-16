Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham's Daughter Alessi Meets Her Baby Brother in Adorable Moment

She's not quite old enough to babysit, but Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham's daughter Alessi is already keeping a close watch on her younger brother.

The Bachelor Nation couple posted their first photos and video footage of their twins on Monday, June 14 after welcoming the baby boy and girl three days earlier. The parents of three have yet to announce the names of the twins.

On Tuesday, June 15, Arie took to Instagram to share a carousel of images showing 2-year-old Alessi meeting the little guy that day. In one pic, Alessi has a sweet smile as she holds the sleeping child, and in another shot, she plants a precious kiss on the top of his head.

"Already loves her brother so much [heart emoji]," the 39-year-old former lead of The Bachelor captioned it. "Thank you everyone for the kind words and for those that watched our vlog on YouTube."