Tim McGraw Says He's "Incredibly Proud" of Daughter Maggie as She Graduates From Stanford University

Tim McGraw is a "proud pop" for more reasons than one.

This weekend, the country singer and his wife, Faith Hill, watched their 22-year-old daughter, Maggie McGraw, graduate from a master's program at Stanford University. Tim celebrated the occasion on Instagram, writing, "We are so incredibly proud of our Maggie May!!!!"

"I have such admiration for her work ethic, her fierce love of her family and especially her passion to make the world a better place," the father of three continued. "Go get em my sweet girl!!!!"

Last year, Maggie received her bachelor's degree in climate sciences. At the time, Faith shared an Instagram video of a previous road trip with Maggie, joking, "This was me trying to film us singing to the radio with my phone out of the window......easy to see why one of us just graduated from Stanford and one did not!!!!!"

Maggie is the second McGraw-Hill daughter to graduate from college. Their eldest daughter Gracie graduated from New York University and is now pursuing a career as an actress.

Next up is their youngest Audrey, who graduated from high school last year.