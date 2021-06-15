Chrissy TeigenKardashiansCeleb CouplesE! showsPhotosVideos

Tim McGraw Says He's "Incredibly Proud" of Daughter Maggie as She Graduates From Stanford University

Country singer Tim McGraw celebrated his daughter Maggie's graduation from a master's program, calling himself a "proud pops" on Instagram.

Tim McGraw is a "proud pop" for more reasons than one.

This weekend, the country singer and his wife, Faith Hill, watched their 22-year-old daughter, Maggie McGraw, graduate from a master's program at Stanford University. Tim celebrated the occasion on Instagram, writing, "We are so incredibly proud of our Maggie May!!!!"

"I have such admiration for her work ethic, her fierce love of her family and especially her passion to make the world a better place," the father of three continued. "Go get em my sweet girl!!!!"

Last year, Maggie received her bachelor's degree in climate sciences. At the time, Faith shared an Instagram video of a previous road trip with Maggie, joking, "This was me trying to film us singing to the radio with my phone out of the window......easy to see why one of us just graduated from Stanford and one did not!!!!!"

Maggie is the second McGraw-Hill daughter to graduate from college. Their eldest daughter Gracie graduated from New York University and is now pursuing a career as an actress.

Next up is their youngest Audrey, who graduated from high school last year. 

Tim McGraw

The country music legend shared photos of daughter Maggie McGraw graduating from Stanford University, writing, "I have such admiration for her work ethic, her fierce love of her family and especially her passion to make the world a better place..... Go get em my sweet girl!!!!"

Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos

The A-listers celebrated son Joaquin's high school graduation with a sweet selfie. 

La La Anthony

"Super proud of my baby boy @kiyananthony for officially graduating from middle school," the actress shared alongside a photo of son Kiyan. "through all the ups and downs of the world…he stayed focused & HE DID IT!! I love you Kiyan. You are my inspiration. High school up NEXT‼️"

Savannah Guthrie

"One little preschool graduate and one little second grader to be! so proud!!" the broadcast journalist captioned a photo with son Charley

Al Roker

The Today weather forecaster celebrated daughter Leila's graduation from American University of Paris, writing, "So incredibly proud of @aupinstagram #classof2021 #graduate @cleilapatra Four years that tested and made you an amazing adult."

Paul Bettany

The WandaVision star captioned a photo with son Stellan, "So that happened. The short version is that Stellan graduated and I cried like a baby."

Kelly Rowland

The Destiny's Child singer shared on Instagram, "My Dearest TITAN! My 1st born, proud would def be an understatement, you have blown my mind this year with how you handled your Kindergarten school year!! I shouldn't be surprised, but this year through us ALL A CURVE BALL, but you rocked it, and I want to let you know how much I admire you & thank God for the wonderful son you are! I never knew this day would come, so soon! I cherish every moment with you, and this one, is one of many! I love you beyond words! Daddy, Noah, & I celebrate you today and every day! Congratulations LOVE!! YOU DID IT!!"

LeBron James

The NBA star captioned a photo of son Bryce and wife Savannah, "CONGRATULATIONS to my guy guy Bryce Maximus on graduating middle [school]. HS up next! Proud of you kid!"

Natalia Bryant

Vanessa and Kobe Bryant's daughter is set to enroll at the University of Southern California following her high school graduation. 

Natalia Bryant

A personalized message signed "Dad," read, "Everything negative—pressure, challenges—is an opportunity for me to rise."

Lisa Kudrow

Following her son Julian Stern's graduation from the University of Southern California, the Romy & Michele's High School Reunion actress wrote on Instagram, "Happy proud HAPPY. And a little crying. By me not him.."

Doug Emhoff

On Friday, May 14, Vice President Kamala Harris' husband celebrated his 21-year-old daughter's graduation from Parsons School of Design. "My darling Ella, we are such proud parents!" he wrote. "We love you so much, and are very much looking forward to all you do in the future."

Candace Cameron Bure

The Fuller House actress marked her son Maksim's high school graduation on Instagram, writing, "He did it!!! Our baby @maksim.bure graduated high school from NorthStar Christian Academy! We are so happy and proud of you, son."

Paulina Porizkova

In her tribute to her son Oliver, the mom acknowledged how proud his late dad, rocker Ric Ocasek, would've been. She wrote, "This weekend, I want to send out well-wishes and congratulations to everyone whose children are taking a big step into adulthood. But my heart goes out to all of us who are attending such momentous occasions as graduations - with someone crucial missing."

Jason Aldean

The country star cheered on his daughter Keely following her high school graduation. "Hard to believe this kid graduated from high school tonight. Really excited to see what the next chapter in life holds for her. Your future is what u make it, so go get em Keeley. We love you!" the singer shared.

Dolores Catania

"Today is one of my proudest days being a mother. @frank.catania graduated summa cum laude from Sacred Heart University," the reality star shared. "Little Frankie, I couldn't be more proud of all your accomplishments and the man you are becoming."

Shaunie O'Neal

"Congratulations again to my baby boy @shaqironeall !" the proud mom said. "High school completed, up next Texas Southern University!!! 4 Down, 1 To Go... Forever My Babies"

Catherine Zeta-Jones & Michael Douglas

The proud mom celebrated her daughter's achievement, sharing with her followers, "Carys!!! What a proud day as our daughter Carys graduates with honors for her International Baccalaureate! You rock and we love you."

