Bridgerton Creator Teases a Saucy Season 2 Premiere

Watch : Phoebe Dynevor Breaks Silence on Rege-Jean Page's "Bridgerton" Exit

This Bridgerton update will make you burn for season two.

On Monday, June 14, Bridgerton creator Chris Van Dusen took to Twitter to tease what's to come for the new season. Specifically, in a sneak peek, Chris revealed the saucy title for episode 201 by sharing a photo of the first script.

The TV producer and writer shared, "'Capital R Rake' #Bridgerton #Season2 #ItsComing #ScriptsInTheWild"

We have a feeling this title is named after the season two leading man, Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey). Why do we think this? Well, for those who may not know, a "rake" is essentially the Regency era's way of calling someone a f--k boy.

And, as we saw in season one, the young Viscount tends to be fun-loving and opposed to marriage. Yet, that may change come season two of the Netflix hit. Anthony will be taking center stage in season two, which will likely follow the plot of author Julia Quinn's second Bridgerton novel, The Viscount Who Loved Me.