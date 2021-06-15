Manifest Canceled at NBC After 3 Seasons and a Cliffhanger

Watch : "Manifest" Stars Reveal How Traveling Has Changed for Them

It's been a roller coaster of a week for NBC's Manifest.

First, the show hit Netflix for the first time and quickly rose to the top of the streaming service's self-reported charts. (As of press time, it's the No. 1 series on the site.) Then, NBC pulled the plug on the show altogether, cancelling it after three seasons.

After days of welcoming new fans to the show via tweet, creator Jeff Rake spoke out on the upsetting announcement.

"My dear Manifesters, I'm devastated by NBC's decision to cancel us," he wrote, with the hashtag #SaveManifest. "That we've been shut down in the middle is a gut punch to say the least. Hoping to find a new home. You the fans deserve an ending to your story. Thanks for the love shown to me, cast, and crew."

The news is especially unfortunate considering how the season three finale ended with a major character death and a huge cliffhanger (and no solution to the seasons-long mystery about what is actually happening with this time-traveling plane), but there's always hope that another home can be found for the drama.